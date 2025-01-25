Ludhiana: ‘Caught on camera taking bribe’, food inspector suspended

A food supply inspector, Sandeep Singh, who was caught on camera while accepting a bribe in exchange of approval of a ration depot, was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral. The video was recorded by the complainant. A separate complaint has also been lodged with the Vigilance SSP in Ludhiana to initiate further legal action. (HT File)

According to Kanwal Nain Singh Kang, halqa in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Dakha, the case came to light when Kirpal Singh Balowal, a ration depot applicant, alleged that the inspector had demanded ₹26,000 as bribe, followed by an additional ₹3,000. Inspector Sandeep Singh allegedly visited Kirpal Singh’s home and assured him that the money would secure his depot. Suspicious of foul play, Kirpal Singh filmed the transaction.

Kang stated that despite paying the bribe, Kirpal Singh did not receive any update on his application. When he sought answers from the inspector, Sandeep Singh evaded his calls and failed to provide any explanation. Frustrated, Kirpal Singh approached him following which he promptly filed a formal complaint with the food supply department, leading to Sandeep’s suspension.

Further, Kang added that a separate complaint has also been lodged with the Vigilance SSP in Ludhiana to initiate further legal action. He assured that strict measures would be taken and Sandeep Singh would face the music.