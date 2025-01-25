Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: ‘Caught on camera taking bribe’, food inspector suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 26, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Kirpal Singh Balowal, a ration depot applicant, alleged that the inspector had demanded ₹26,000 as bribe, followed by an additional ₹3,000

A food supply inspector, Sandeep Singh, who was caught on camera while accepting a bribe in exchange of approval of a ration depot, was suspended on Saturday after his video went viral. The video was recorded by the complainant.

A separate complaint has also been lodged with the Vigilance SSP in Ludhiana to initiate further legal action. (HT File)
A separate complaint has also been lodged with the Vigilance SSP in Ludhiana to initiate further legal action. (HT File)

According to Kanwal Nain Singh Kang, halqa in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Dakha, the case came to light when Kirpal Singh Balowal, a ration depot applicant, alleged that the inspector had demanded 26,000 as bribe, followed by an additional 3,000. Inspector Sandeep Singh allegedly visited Kirpal Singh’s home and assured him that the money would secure his depot. Suspicious of foul play, Kirpal Singh filmed the transaction.

Kang stated that despite paying the bribe, Kirpal Singh did not receive any update on his application. When he sought answers from the inspector, Sandeep Singh evaded his calls and failed to provide any explanation. Frustrated, Kirpal Singh approached him following which he promptly filed a formal complaint with the food supply department, leading to Sandeep’s suspension.

Further, Kang added that a separate complaint has also been lodged with the Vigilance SSP in Ludhiana to initiate further legal action. He assured that strict measures would be taken and Sandeep Singh would face the music.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On