Ludhiana: CBSE class 12 business studies exam tricky, say students 

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 23, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Many found the paper well-structured and based on the NCERT syllabus, several students and teachers agree that scoring a perfect 100 would be challenging due to tricky questions

The business studies exam of CBSE class 12 was a little tricky, said students and teachers on Saturday. While many found the paper well-structured and based on the NCERT syllabus, several students and teachers agreed that scoring a perfect 100 would be challenging due to tricky multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and application-based problems.

Students discuss a question paper outside an exam centre in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Students discuss a question paper outside an exam centre in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Gurasees Kaur, a class 12 student of Guru Nanak Public School, said that a majority of the questions were from financial marketing and financial planning. She noted that while the paper followed the NCERT syllabus, some MCQs required careful analysis. “The paper was not too difficult, but multiple-choice questions were tricky. However, it was entirely NCERT-based, so I am expecting more than 75 marks out of 80,” she said.

Another student, Jasroop Kaur, described the exam as moderate in difficulty, stating that it had a good mix of direct, case-based and application-based questions. “The balance of the paper was maintained well. It wasn’t too easy, but not overwhelmingly tough either,” she added.

Teachers also weighed in on the difficulty level of the exam. Business studies teacher of GNPS, Jaswinder Kaur, remarked, “The paper was of a moderate level, but it will not be easy for students to score a perfect 100. The level of the exam was well-maintained, ensuring that only those with conceptual clarity could excel.”

Another teacher, Roopa, highlighted the challenge posed by the MCQs, stating that some answer choices were very similar, making it difficult for students to pick the right one. “A few questions could only be solved by students who had studied the subject thoroughly. The multiple-choice section, in particular, was tricky and required deep understanding rather than guesswork,” she explained.

