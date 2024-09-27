Ludhiana: CETPs asked not to dump treated water into Buddha Nullah

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued notices to three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), directing them to stop discharging treated water into the Buddha Nullah. PPCB sends notices to three treatment plants in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

This directions to the CETPs located on Bahadur Ke Road, Tajpur Road and in Focal Point come after orders from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PPCB chief engineer Pardeep Gupta confirmed that the notices were issued and said teams will be formed to monitor compliance.

Locals and environmentalists raised questions over the effective implementation of the orders.

The PPCB noted in its order that since the CETP with a 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity began operations in Focal Point, the board has been urging the special purpose vehicle (SPV), associations responsible for running CETPs, responsible for it to comply with environmental laws.

Officials said the PPCB has issued multiple notices to ensure the plant meets the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The SPV was granted consent to operate under the Water Act in August 2022, with special conditions, such as installing flow meters and ensuring that there was no overflow from the system.

The SPV was required to stabilise the plant by September 2022 to meet the prescribed standards.

In April 2024, a CPCB team inspected the Buddha Nullah and Sutlej River. They inspected four CETPs, finding that the one with 50 MLD capacity was operational.

However, the treated water was being discharged into the Buddha Nullah, which was in violations of the prescribed norms.

The norms specify that treated wastewater should be used for irrigation, and not discharged into the Nullah.

Punjab dyers association president Bobby Jindal said, “We will knock the doors of the National Green tribunal as state government assured us to make arrangements for discharge if treated water”.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “The orders have been issued by the PPCB and compliance of the orders will be ensured according to state law.”