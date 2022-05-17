Ludhiana: Chemist opens fire at former friend outside petrol pump
A chemist fired at and injured his former friend outside a petrol pump near Samrala Chowk late on Monday night.
The Division Number 7 police have registered an attempt to murder case against Gagandeep Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who owns a chemist shop on Pindi Street.
The victim, identified as Kamaldeep Singh, 34, of Adarsh Nagar, is a beverage factory owner. He drove himself to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after two bullets hit his arm. Kamaldeep said that one of the bullets pierced through his bicep.
In his complaint, he told police that the incident took place when he was returning home from his factory in Sahnewal. “As I reached near Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Gagandeep, who was coming out of a petrol pump on his scooter, asked me to stop. As I put down my window, he took out a gun and fired twice towards my head,” the victim said.
“The bullets hit my left arm which I raised to save my head. The accused tried to fire another shot at me, but the gun didn’t go off. I drove myself to CMCH and also informed my family and the police,” he added.
The victim stated that Gagandeep was his old friend and around two years ago, they had gotten into a scuffle following a verbal spat over an issue during a Lohri function. “Later, we came to a compromise, but Gagandeep nursed a rivalry against me,” said Kamaldeep. Kamaldeep added that Gagandeep had told some of their common friends that he will teach him a lesson.
Gagandeep had bought a licensed weapon a few days ago, police said. ASI Jaspal Singh from Division Number 7 police station stated that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. The police are investigating to find out if the accused used his licensed weapon in the crime or and a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
LAC insect Day: 78 students briefed on lac insect and its importance at PAU in Ludhiana
The department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, on Monday observed first 'National Lac insect Day' under Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored network project on conservation of lac insect genetic resources. The day aims to raise awareness among students about lac insect and socio-economic importance of its cultivation. A total of 76 undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in the programme. A field visit to 'Lac Insect and Host Park' was also arranged.
-
50 years since maiden journey, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express set for an upgrade
As it completes fifty years of running, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express -- one of the most popular trains -- is set to get an upgrade with Vande Bharat coaches. Initially, the train consisted of four chair car coaches, one AC first class and two AC sleeper class coaches. In 1975, after the train gained popularity, the frequency was increased to three days. Subsequently, in 1981, the number of train coaches was increased to 18.
-
Local body polls in Maharashtra likely during monsoon after SC order
The local body elections in Maharashtra may not be held till July as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to complete the pre-election process and conduct the polls wherever possible during monsoon, especially where rainfall was low. The elections to the 20 municipal corporations could be conducted in September-October, while 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats could go to the polls in October-November, it said.
-
World Hypertension Day marked in Ludhiana
World Hypertension Day was observed at various health institutions in the district on Tuesday, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said. Terming hypertension as a silent killer, Dr Singh said that many people who suffer from the disease are not even aware of it till they suffer from heart attack or a stroke. The theme of World Hypertension Day 2022 is “measure your blood pressure properly, control it, live longer”.
-
Gyanvapi case: Court removes advocate commissioner
VARANASI A court in Varanasi, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Tuesday, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”, and also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report. Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh appeared before the court and stated that they were cooperating fully.
