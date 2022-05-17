Ludhiana: Chemist opens fire at former friend outside petrol pump

A chemist fired at and injured his former friend outside a petrol pump near Samrala Chowk late on Monday night.

The Division Number 7 police have registered an attempt to murder case against Gagandeep Singh of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who owns a chemist shop on Pindi Street.

The victim, identified as Kamaldeep Singh, 34, of Adarsh Nagar, is a beverage factory owner. He drove himself to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after two bullets hit his arm. Kamaldeep said that one of the bullets pierced through his bicep.

In his complaint, he told police that the incident took place when he was returning home from his factory in Sahnewal. “As I reached near Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Gagandeep, who was coming out of a petrol pump on his scooter, asked me to stop. As I put down my window, he took out a gun and fired twice towards my head,” the victim said.

“The bullets hit my left arm which I raised to save my head. The accused tried to fire another shot at me, but the gun didn’t go off. I drove myself to CMCH and also informed my family and the police,” he added.

The victim stated that Gagandeep was his old friend and around two years ago, they had gotten into a scuffle following a verbal spat over an issue during a Lohri function. “Later, we came to a compromise, but Gagandeep nursed a rivalry against me,” said Kamaldeep. Kamaldeep added that Gagandeep had told some of their common friends that he will teach him a lesson.

Gagandeep had bought a licensed weapon a few days ago, police said. ASI Jaspal Singh from Division Number 7 police station stated that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. The police are investigating to find out if the accused used his licensed weapon in the crime or and a hunt is on for his arrest.