Ludhiana: CICU celebrates International MSME Day with focus on growth and support

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) hosted a special event to mark International Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, highlighting their vital role in driving economic growth, innovation, and job creation. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions to discuss strategies for supporting MSMEs and advancing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Deputy director MSME Ludhiana, while delivering the keynote address, emphasised the sector’s significant contribution to India’s GDP and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering their growth. She provided valuable insights into various government schemes designed to empower MSMEs, including credit guarantees.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, welcomed the attendees and laid special emphasis the importance of collaboration between stakeholders to create a supportive ecosystem. “MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their success is crucial for overall economic prosperity,” said Ahuja. He added, “CICU is committed to working with government agencies, financial institutions, and large companies to provide with the resources and support they need to thrive.”

The event also featured a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities MSMEs face in the current economic climate. Panel members shared their perspectives on issues, like access to finance, technology adoption, and market access.

The event concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with each other and explore potential collaborations.