 Ludhiana: CICU celebrates International MSME Day with focus on growth and support - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: CICU celebrates International MSME Day with focus on growth and support

ByHT Correspndent, Ludhiana
Jun 28, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Deputy director MSME Ludhiana, while delivering the keynote address, emphasised the sector’s significant contribution to India’s GDP and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering their growth

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) hosted a special event to mark International Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, highlighting their vital role in driving economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions. (iStock)
The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions. (iStock)

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions to discuss strategies for supporting MSMEs and advancing the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Deputy director MSME Ludhiana, while delivering the keynote address, emphasised the sector’s significant contribution to India’s GDP and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering their growth. She provided valuable insights into various government schemes designed to empower MSMEs, including credit guarantees.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, welcomed the attendees and laid special emphasis the importance of collaboration between stakeholders to create a supportive ecosystem. “MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and their success is crucial for overall economic prosperity,” said Ahuja. He added, “CICU is committed to working with government agencies, financial institutions, and large companies to provide with the resources and support they need to thrive.”

The event also featured a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities MSMEs face in the current economic climate. Panel members shared their perspectives on issues, like access to finance, technology adoption, and market access.

The event concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with each other and explore potential collaborations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: CICU celebrates International MSME Day with focus on growth and support
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On