Ludhiana: City shivers as chilly conditions prevail

The city woke up to misty weather on Tuesday as the drizzle-like phenomenon intensified the already chilly conditions prevailing in the region. The maximum temperature in the city hovered at 11 degrees Celsius, while the minimum remained at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has offered hope to the residents, predicting clearer and more favourable weather conditions starting Wednesday onwards. However, a western disturbance, now identified as a cyclonic circulation over north Punjab & neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level, has merged with the existing weather system. This merger may induce a brief spell of rain in the coming four days.

The Indian meteorological department’s Chandigarh observatory has issued a weather forecast for the state, indicating that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places, with dry weather expected thereafter. A notable fall in minimum temperatures, about 2°C during the next two days, is anticipated, with no large change thereafter in the state.

“Dense fog is likely at a few places on the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th & 13th in the state. Cold to severe cold conditions are likely at a few places on the 9th, and cold conditions are expected at isolated places on the 10th,” reads the weather warnings by the IMD for the next five days in Punjab.

PK Kingra, head of the climate change and agriculture meteorological department, shared insights into the upcoming weather patterns, stating, “Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. However, the phenomenon is weak, and the weather is expected to clear up thereafter with the possibility of sunshine.”