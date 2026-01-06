Ludhiana: Civic body approves new fire station, key infra projects

The Finance and Contract Committee of the municipal corporation has approved the setting up of a new fire station on Dhandari Road at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. The decision comes in view of frequent traffic congestion in the southern and central parts of the city, which often delays the movement of fire tenders during emergencies. he decision comes in view of frequent traffic congestion in the southern and central parts of Ludhiana. (HT File)

The F&CC meeting was held on Monday at the mayor’s camp office and attended by mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, deputy mayor Prince Jora, MC commissioner Aditya Dachalwal and senior officials from various branches.

A total of 115 development proposals were discussed, with most cleared for execution. Key approvals include redevelopment of important chowks and road stretches under the National Clean Air Programme, covering 16 busy junctions such as Vishwakarma Chowk, Metro Road, Pavilion Road, Jagraon Bridge, Raho Road, Itawa Chowk, Durga Mata Mandir area and Jalandhar Bypass near the vegetable market. The upgrades aim to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The committee also sanctioned road upgradation in Atam Nagar and Focal Point, repair of Transport Nagar disposal works, renovation of the central store, reconstruction of the Zone-B1 office, and recarpeting works at several stretches.

The revised cost of the construction and demolition waste plant at Dhandari Kalan was approved at ₹8.46 crore, up from ₹7.39 crore, due to an extended boundary wall and changes in piling methods.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the construction of a central verge in Subhash Nagar, calling for a detailed probe.

Officials said priority would be given to works that must be completed within the current financial year to avoid lapse of funds.