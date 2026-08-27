Ludhiana: Civic body commences desilting of choked sewer line to ease pressure on Jamalpur sewage treatment plant

The Municipal Corporation has started desilting a severely choked 78-inch sewer line near Gaughat Gurdwara in the old city to improve sewage flow and address the long-standing waterlogging problem in Thoka Mohalla and other low-lying areas along Budha Nullah. The specialised cleaning operation, being carried out using Swiss-German machinery, robotic cameras and super-suction technology, is expected to be completed in one to two months. Mayor Inderjit Kaur inspected the work on Wednesday and said restoring the capacity of the old sewer line would improve sewage flow. (HT Photo)

Mayor Inderjit Kaur inspected the work on Wednesday and said restoring the capacity of the old sewer line would improve sewage flow from Thoka Mohalla and nearby areas and facilitate its diversion towards the Bhattian sewage treatment plant (STP), reducing pressure on the Jamalpur system.

The civic body is using robotic cameras to inspect the sewer line and assess the extent of silt accumulation and blockages, while high-capacity super-suction machinery is being used to remove the accumulated material. Experts from Switzerland have also visited the site to assist with the operation.

Locating the manholes needed to access the old sewer line was a challenge for the MC. One crucial manhole was found inside Gaughat Gurdwara, following which arrangements were made to access the line and begin the cleaning operation.

According to a technical note prepared for the proposed diversion, a blockage on the Gaushala-Bhattian sewer connection has reduced inflow to Bhattian STP, which has a treatment capacity of 161 MLD but currently receives around 70 MLD. Around 80 MLD of sewage generated in the Gaushala-area network is instead being diverted towards the Jamalpur system through the Shingar Cinema and Transport Nagar disposals.

The technical proposal includes an interim diversion of around 20–30 MLD of sewage towards Bhattian STP through a proposed T-shaped bifurcation and diversion channel, with flow-control mechanisms to regulate the quantity diverted.

Once the main sewer is restored, the MC plans to route sewage from Thoka Mohalla and adjoining areas towards Bhattian STP. The technical assessment says this could increase utilisation of the Bhattian plant towards 80% and reduce the load on the Jamalpur system by 20–30 MLD, helping mitigate overflow risks at the Shingar Cinema and Transport Nagar disposals.

The technical note recommends taking up the interim diversion on priority. It envisages an 11-day turnaround, including 24 hours for preparing the estimate, seven days for tendering and award, and three days for construction.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the civic body was focused on resolving long-pending problems through practical interventions. “Residents of Thoka Mohalla and nearby areas have faced waterlogging for a long time because this important sewer line remained choked. We are now undertaking its cleaning with specialised machinery and technical expertise so that sewage flow can be restored,” she said.

Chairman PUNGRAIN Dr Tejpal Singh Gill, MC superintending engineer Ekjot Singh, nodal officer (O&M cell) Kamal Ram and executive engineer (PWSSB) Balraj Singh were also present during the inspection.