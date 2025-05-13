Ludhiana: MC demolishes dozen illegal structures in Zone C

The building branch of municipal corporation (MC) demolished illegal portions of over a dozen buildings in different areas of MC Zone C on Monday. MC demolished illegal portions of buildings in Kanganwal, Jaspal Bangar, and nearby areas on Monday. (HT Photo)

These buildings were situated in the areas including Kanganwal, Jaspal Bangar, Giaspura and nearby areas. Officials said that illegal portions of buildings including houselines were demolished during the drive. A number of illegal buildings were also demolished at the initial stage as the owners failed to get the building plans approved from the civic body.

Assistant town planner (Zone C) Navneet Khokhar stated that the action was taken on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days too.

Meanwhile, the building branch officials appealed to the public that they should get the building plans approved from the civic body before commencing the construction works, otherwise strict action would be taken.