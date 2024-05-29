Ludhiana civil hospital emergency running with only 7 doctors

The patient care has been hit at the emergency in the civil hospital as it has only seven medical officers against a sanctioned strength of 15, and of those seven, four work as specialists in the outpatient department (OPD). The emergency ward at civil hospital caters to over 150 patients every day. (HT Photo)

The emergency at the district’s biggest government hospital sees over 150 cases every day. The lack of doctors, as evidenced by only three medical officers available at all times, often leads to negligence. In April, there was a huge uproar after a dead body was allegedly found lying in a bed with another patient. As per a report by the civil surgeon, The patient, who had been admitted to the hospital for at least five days, was prescribed X-rays and other scans, but no diagnosis was made.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A senior doctor at the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said, “There were some doctors who were appointed as emergency medical officers, but preferred to work as specialists.”

He alleged that this meant that while there were more doctors deployed on paper creating an impression that the ward was decently staffed, the situation was different in reality.

“They have merely occupied the posts. Since they have been appointed at the ward, the department thinks that we have the necessary strength and can manage without new postings,” he added.

Questioned by the shifts at the emergency worked by the listed doctors, senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu said, “We do not have any data.”

She added, “There is a shortage of staff at the hospital. The emergency medical officers, who also happen to be specialists, also look at patients in the OPDs.”

Another senior doctor said on condition of anonymity, “This hospital caters to huge rush. We do not have enough doctors. The emergency needs new postings. We want the government to fill the sanctioned posts at least, if not increase the posts.”

The hospital, initially a 100-bed facility, not has over 300 beds, but the staff strength has not been bolstered accordingly, staff members said.