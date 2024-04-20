 Ludhiana Class 9 students in a fix over admission criteria - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana Class 9 students in a fix over admission criteria

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The students under Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), appeared for an entrance examination on March 30 for admissions in schools of eminence (SOE) and meritorious schools; PSEB had recently released the list of eligible students

The students even after clearing the entrance examination for admission in Class 9 at School of Eminence, Indrapuri, have not been provided information on the selection criteria.

Against 36 available seats, 464 students have cleared the entrance examination. (HT File Photo)
Against 36 available seats, 464 students have cleared the entrance examination. (HT File Photo)

The students are in a state of confusion due to the lack of guidance as out of the 464 eligible students, only 36 seats are available in the school.

The students under Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), appeared for an entrance examination on March 30 for admissions in schools of eminence (SOE) and meritorious schools. PSEB had recently released the list of eligible students.

One of the eligible students said, “My name appeared in the list of SOE, Indrapuri, but when I approached the school authorities, they said getting a rank is not confirmation of seat in the school.” The school staff denied sharing the details and asked him to keep on visiting the school for any further information, the student added.

Another student alleged the school of lack of guidance and said, “During my first visit, the teachers did not let me meet the principal. On the following visits, they informed the admissions have not been started yet. We want to know about the criteria of getting selected for the 36 available seats. If we are not selected, where would we get an admission?”

School principal Jaswinder Singh said, “We have informed each and every student and their parents that the admissions have not been started yet. If selected, they would be informed.” The school currently has only one section which cannot accommodate more than 36 students, out of which 75% would be selected from government schools and 25% from the private ones with representations from all the categories. The schools have not been provided any information regarding the admissions from the education department, prior to which no information can be provided to the students, Singh added.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk said the department has still not conducted a meeting with the schools. Virk added, “We would soon meet the principals of SOEs and then only the criteria for admissions would be decided, nothing could be said for now.”

Ludhiana Class 9 students in a fix over admission criteria
