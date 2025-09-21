Ludhiana: Clogged drains, factory waste on roads plague Moti Nagar residents

The residents of Moti Nagar near Chandigarh Road are living in miserable conditions due to overflowing sewer water, a problem they say has remained unresolved for several years. Black, foul-smelling water often floods the main road, making it almost impossible for people to walk or drive through the area. Sewage water overflow in Moti Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Adding to the misery is the presence of numerous industrial units in and around the locality. Residents allege that industrial waste and domestic sewage both drain into the same system, which is unable to handle the load. As a result, the sewer lines remain choked, leading to frequent backflow of sewage onto the streets.

“We have made repeated complaints to the municipal corporation (MC), but no permanent solution has been provided. Sewer water remains stagnant for days, and during the rainy season, the situation turns worse,” said Sandeep Kapoor, a resident of Moti Nagar. “It’s a health hazard. Children are falling sick, and the stench is unbearable. We are being forced to live in such inhuman conditions,” he added.

Another resident, Arvind Gupta, said, “People who live elsewhere cannot even imagine the condition of this road. During the evening hours, the water looks like a dark stream flowing across the road, and two-wheelers often skid due to the slippery surface. Despite living in a city like Ludhiana, we are cut off from basic civic facilities.”

Many residents said that the road has become completely unfit for walking, especially for elderly people and school children. Many shops along the road also report fewer customers due to the dirty conditions, which is affecting their livelihoods.

Locals alleged that although officials visit the area occasionally, only temporary cleaning work is done, and the sewer lines are not upgraded or redesigned to handle the extra load caused by nearby industries. “The MC must take this issue seriously. They should clean the lines thoroughly and take action against industries releasing untreated waste into the sewer system,” a shopkeeper said.

Residents have urged the civic body to send a dedicated technical team to assess the situation and propose a long-term solution, failing which they plan to approach higher authorities or launch a peaceful protest.

Repeated calls to MC chief officer Ravinder Garg for a comment remained unanswered.