Ludhiana: CM Mann inaugurates 13-crore devp projects

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth ₹13 crore in the form of various development works. CM Mann during the inauguration of the bridge on Budha Nullah in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

He was also accompanied by MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, deputy mayor Prince Johar, chairman Gurjit Singh Gill, councillor Aman Bagga, besides several others.

These projects are part of the state government’s unwavering commitment to give facelift to the state and there is no shortage of funds for these ambitious development works. Due to constant monitoring by the CM himself these projects, aimed at facilitating the common man and accelerating the ongoing progress in the city have been completed well in time. These projects have been meticulously planned and flawlessly executed as they were the need of the hour to provide world class basic infrastructure to people of the city residents.

In order to promote sports in the state by augmenting sports infrastructure, the CM dedicated an ultra modern playground at Salem Tabri locality with a total covered area of 5187.5 square feet. The playground has been equipped with state of the art Sports infrastructure and can be duly used for playing games like cricket/ basketball/ handball/ badminton and was equipped with facilities of camera recording and flood lights. The ground has been constructed at a cost of ₹26 lakh and will act as a catalyst to channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction.

Likewise, CM Mann also dedicated the newly constructed auditorium at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan cum training and research centre near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. This modern auditorium has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.3 crore and will offer a platform to the residents for holding their functions. The auditorium has been equipped with high-end facilities, like sliding chairs, ACs, sound system with sound proofing, motorised curtains, projector, screens, false ceiling and others.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to the commuters, the CM also dedicated a high-level Bridge (72.4m) over Budha Nullah near Chand Cinema. Constructed over a cost of ₹8.16 crore, the bridge will play a key role in easing the traffic situation in the industrial city. The bridge will provide smooth access to the residents coming to the city from Jalandhar bypass and other parts of the city.