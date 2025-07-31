Ludhiana: College student dies by suicide

A first-year BA student from a college in Ludhiana died by suicide at her home in Maharaj Nagar on Thursday, reportedly due to stress related to academic performance. The student, an 18-year-old resident of the city, was found hanging when her mother returned from work in the afternoon. Police officials stated that no suicide note was recovered, but the family has not alleged any foul play. (HT Photo)

According to preliminary information, the student had been under mental stress for several days. Family members reported that she was worried about lagging behind in her studies, which had deeply affected her emotional well-being.

On the day of the incident, the student was alone at home. Her mother had left for work early in the morning, her father had gone to attend his business, and her brother had gone to the gym. When her mother returned and found her unresponsive, she raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to gather at the scene. Police from the Kitchlu Nagar police post were immediately informed and reached the spot for investigation.

Sub-inspector Mahinder Kumar, in-charge of the police post, confirmed that the initial probe suggests academic pressure as a potential reason behind the extreme step. The family’s statements have been recorded, and the body was sent to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, scheduled for Friday.

Police officials stated that no suicide note was recovered, but the family has not alleged any foul play. The police have urged students facing mental stress to seek help and have reiterated the importance of mental health support systems within educational institutions.