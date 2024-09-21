Ludhiana: College teachers protest over new education policy and state neglect

Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) on Friday protested over the centre’s new education policy 2020 and the state’s neglect of higher education. The protest on the premises of Arya College in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protests organised by the All India Federation of University & College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), took place across 22 colleges in the district, including Arya College, GGN College for Boys, GN College Narangwal, DAV College Jagraon, AS College for Women, and AS College Khanna.

At Arya College, the teachers voiced their frustration against the state government’s lack of support for higher education institutions.

A nation-wide protest over the issue was organised across all the universities and colleges on Friday.

Chamkaur Singh, District president of PCCTU, criticised the government for failing to implement key promises, including the 7th pay scale announced by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. “The DPI (directorate of public instruction) office has delayed important decisions affecting colleges. Files have been left unattended for years. We have sent complaints regarding the same to the chief minister. If this neglect continues, a larger protest will be organised,” said Singh.

Educators also pointed out that while the state government filled 1,925 posts in aided colleges as per the orders of the high court, it reduced the grant for these positions from 95% to 75%. This reduction has placed a financial burden on colleges, making it difficult for them to pay the teachers.

The PCCTU demands restoration of 95% grant and opposes the reduced retirement age for principals, which has been lowered from 60 to 58.

Professor Aditi Sharma said that the teachers are also pushing for strict implementation of childcare leave for college staff.