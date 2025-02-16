Ludhiana: Committee seeks capital punishment for Sajjan

The Sikh Danga Peedit Welfare Committee has praised the BJP-led government after a court convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for the murder of a man and his son during the 1984 riots. Riot-affected families have welcomed the verdict and are now demanding the death penalty for the convicted leader. Surjit Singh, president of Sikh Danga Peedit Welfare Committee, and others honouring BJP leaders in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

On Saturday, senior BJP leaders, including Avinash Rai Khanna and Harjit Singh Grewal, met riot victim families in Dugri area. Surjit Singh, president of the Danga Peedit Welfare Society, Ludhiana, highlighted the contributions of the BJP and Akali Dal in supporting riot victims over the years. He noted that the previous Akali Dal-BJP government had allotted 4,000 houses to affected families, while the BJP recently provided jobs to riot victims in Delhi.

“There are around 25,000 families affected by the 1984 riots living in Punjab. They should be rehabilitated. We have also requested a meeting with home minister Amit Shah so that all issues concerning riot-affected families can be addressed at the highest level,” said Singh. He further stated that the victims are hopeful the court will sentence Sajjan Kumar to death when the final verdict is announced on February 18.

BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna also called for the death penalty for Kumar and assured the victims that their demands would be taken up with the government. “Justice has been delayed, but it should not be denied any longer. We will ensure that the concerns of riot victims are addressed,” he said.