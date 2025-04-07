Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Complete anarchy in Punjab, says state Congress president

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the state had regressed by 25 years under the current regime, with rising gangster activity and an unresponsive administration causing fear and suffering among the common people

Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, citing the case of head constable Amandeep Kaur—arrested with heroin—as a glaring failure of its anti-drug campaign.

Calling on Congress workers to stay vigilant, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said grassroots leaders had a critical role to play in ensuring free and fair elections. (HT News)
Calling on Congress workers to stay vigilant, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said grassroots leaders had a critical role to play in ensuring free and fair elections. (HT News)

Speaking during party worker meetings in Dakha and Raikot under the ongoing campaign, “Judde Ga Block, Jeetegi Congress”, Warring described the state’s current situation as one of “complete anarchy.” He alleged that even Punjab Police personnel are now involved in the drug trade, proving that the system has collapsed under the AAP rule.

“This case is a slap on the face of the AAP’s so-called war against drugs. If a head constable is caught with heroin, it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Warring said, calling for an independent and credible probe. “The Punjab Police cannot be expected to investigate fairly when their own officer is involved,” he added.

Warring said the state had regressed by 25 years under the current regime, with rising gangster activity and an unresponsive administration causing fear and suffering among the common people. He said that every section of society—from farmers to teachers—was disillusioned with the government.

Accusing the AAP of mismanaging the economy, Warring said the state’s debt had soared, and the burden would ultimately fall on the public. He also warned party workers of alleged manipulation of voter lists, drawing parallels with Maharashtra, where lakhs of new voters were allegedly added in months.

Calling on Congress workers to stay vigilant, he said grassroots leaders had a critical role to play in ensuring free and fair elections.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also present, urged the judiciary to take suo motu notice of the Amandeep Kaur case and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stating that Punjab Police could not be trusted in this matter.

Follow Us On