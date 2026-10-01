Ludhiana: Conductor killed as PRTC bus collides with mini-truck on NH

A PRTC bus conductor died and three passengers suffered injuries after the state bus collided with a mini truck on the National Highway in Doraha on Wednesday morning, police said. The impact severely damaged the conductor’s side of the bus, killing him on the spot. (HT Photo)

According to the PRTC driver Harpreet Singh, a resident of village Mehdoodan, the bus was coming from Delhi to Ludhiana and the accident occurred near McDonald’s on Doraha highway.

According to Doraha police, Harpreet told investigators that he was heading towards Ludhiana when the mini-truck suddenly turned at high speed without signalling, leaving him with little time to avert the crash.

He said he tried to apply the brakes but could not prevent the collision.

The impact severely damaged the conductor’s side of the bus, killing him on the spot, the driver said.

The deceased conductor has been identified as Sukhpal Singh. Three injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Station house officer Charanjit Singh said, “A case has been registered against the mini-truck driver on the basis of Harpreet’s statement. The mini-truck

driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene after the mishap. We have seized the vehicle and efforts are on to trace the driver.”

“We are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and verifying the account given by the bus driver.” the SHO added.

Speeding car claims life of giddha coach

A giddha coach died and two persons, including a student, suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a scooter and a bicycle on Samrala Road in Khanna on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Simranjit Kaur, a resident of Rahoun village.

According to her family, she was training girl students at AS College for the upcoming youth festival and was returning home when the accident occurred. The woman died on the spot and her companion sustained serious injuries. The unidentified person has been referred to Chandigarh after receiving primary treatment.

Cyclist Dalip Kumar was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A passer-by Balraj Singh alleged that the car was travelling at a high speed and had entered the wrong side of the road before hitting the Activa and the bicycle.

He claimed the vehicles were dragged for some distance after the collision.

Station house officer Sandeep Kumar said the driver involved in the accident has been identified as Sandeep Kumar.

“He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him,” he said.