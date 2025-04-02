Ludhiana: Cong leaders flay CM Mann over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee staged a massive protest against Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann for his alleged derogatory remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The demonstration, organised by the District Congress Committee (Urban) Ludhiana, was led by former MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar outside the Congress office on Tibba Road. Congress leaders and workers holding a protest against Aam Aadmi Party in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders criticised the Punjab CM for attempting to please the BJP leadership, particularly Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah, amid growing internal opposition within his own party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sanjay Talwar accused Mann of using offensive language against Rahul Gandhi as part of a larger strategy to realign his political standing. They further pointed out that Rahul Gandhi’s 4,080-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra was an effort to unite people across the country, unlike Mann’s alleged attempts to mislead the public with false promises.

He claimed that the increasing public support for Rahul Gandhi was unsettling opposition parties, including AAP, prompting them to spread misinformation against him. They asserted that such conspiracies against Rahul Gandhi would not succeed.

The protest saw the participation of a large number of Congress workers and senior leaders, including Shyam Sunder Malhotra, Harjinder Pal Lali, Monu Khinda, Sarabjit Satta, Sanjeev Sharma, Baljit Singh Mann, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Kamal Kishore Sikka, Sahil Kapoor Pappal, Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri, Surinder Kaur, Asha Garg, Naresh Uppal, Raghubir Beera, Manoj Pathak, Surinder Sharma, among others.

The Congress leaders declared that they will continue to oppose any attempt to malign Rahul Gandhi’s image.