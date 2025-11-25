Ludhiana: Constable attacked in road rage incident, five booked

A Punjab Police constable, deputed in the security of deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Satinder Singh (Ludhiana range), was attacked over a road rage incident in Mattewara village. An FIR in connection with the case was registered on Sunday. A hunt is on to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The attack, carried out with sharp-edged weapons and aluminium milk cans, left Gagandeep Singh, with severe head and spinal injuries. He is currently in serious condition at a neuro hospital, police said.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Simranjit Singh of Garhi Fazal village, his father Bhagwan Singh, and their three aides who are yet to be identified. The accused are at large, they said.

According to the FIR lodged by Gagandeep Singh, 30, of Police Colony, Jamalpur, the incident occurred on November 13. After finishing work for the day, he and his friends Partap Singh of Kadiana village, Jaspreet Singh, alias Happy of Khasi Khurd village, and Tushar were travelling to Balachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, as Partap Singh wanted to check a used car for purchase.

“When we reached Garhi Fazal Road in Mattewara, our car slightly brushed against Simranjit Singh’s bike, which was loaded with aluminium milk cans. Simranjit Singh allegedly began abusing us and called his father and aides to the spot,” said Gagandeep Singh.

The complainant further alleged that the attackers, armed with sharp-edged weapons, assaulted him and his friends. They hit him with aluminium milk cans before fleeing, leaving him seriously injured.

According to police, the injured were rushed to civil hospital due to the critical nature of the injuries. Gagandeep was then referred to a neuro hospital, where he remained unconscious for at least seven days, the police said.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, said that an FIR under Sections 115(2) and 117(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 351(2) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation and threats), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of any offense committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was been registered against the accused on Sunday based on the complainant of Gagandeep.

A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he added.