 Ludhiana: Construction of bridge near Bhukhri Kalan starts
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Ludhiana: Construction of bridge near Bhukhri Kalan starts

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 31, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said during floods last year, two bridges were damaged in the village as the structure was decades old

The drainage wing of Punjab water resources department has commenced the construction of a bridge over Buddha Nullah near Bhukhri Kalan village on Tajpur road falling under Sahnewal assembly segment of the Ludhiana district.

The new bridge will consist of two spans of 7.1 metre each, with a carriageway of 3.66 metre. The bridge will be built at the cost of 1.28 crore and work will be over within next two months.

Giving details, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said during floods last year, two bridges were damaged in the village as the structure was decades old. She stated the department of water resources is overseeing the project and has already received funds for one bridge, which is now under construction.

The estimates for the second bridge have been submitted for approval and funds are expected to be allocated soon. The construction of these bridges will address the problems faced by the people of Bhukhri Kalan and nearby villages. Special instructions have been given to officials to ensure the speedy completion of the bridges.

Ludhiana: Construction of bridge near Bhukhri Kalan starts
