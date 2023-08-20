Ludhiana: Consumers’ issues must be a priority, says PSPCL MD

In a bid to alleviate the persistent woes faced by electricity consumers in Punjab, a meeting was convened by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials on Sunday. Jasbir Singh Dhillon, managing director of PSPCL, emphasised the necessity of placing consumer interests at the forefront for improved customer service. HT Image

A group of top-ranking officials, including Inder Pal Singh, director of management and operations; Poonardeep Singh Brar, chief engineer protection and maintenance wing of PSCPCL; Arvindarjit Singh Boparai, chief engineer stores & workshop; and other superintending engineers from Powercom attended the meeting.

Dhillon emphasised the commercial nature of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and its basic reliance on consumers’ contributions to sustain its operational and financial vitality. He stressed that any encounter between a consumer and a Powercom office should be characterised by smooth, hassle-free experiences. Recognising the fundamental role of the consumers in driving the corporation’s economic health, Dhillon declared that consumer-centricity is of paramount importance to PSPCL’s mission.

In a unanimous response, officers and employees of PSPCL pledged to adhere to Dhillon’s directives, assuring him that steps would be taken to ensure enhanced customer service.