Ludhiana: Cop hangs himself inside police station

A 50-year-old head constable ended his life by hanging himself inside the Dugri police station on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The cop used to sleep in a room on the first floor of the station, where he hung himself from the grill with a piece of cloth.

The deceased was a resident of Bhorla village in Samrala and he had been deputed at Dugri police station for the past one year. He had earlier served at Tajpur Road police post.

His colleagues discovered the body when they went to serve him tea on Monday morning and immediately informed senior officials. Later, his family members were informed.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, south) Vaibhav Sehgal said that according to the head constable’s colleagues, he was a very reserved man and never shared his feelings with anyone. No suicide note was recovered and the reason behind why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer at Dugri police station, said the deceased is survived by his wife, his son, who has passed Class 12 and a daughter who lives abroad.

The deceased’s wife told police in her statement that her husband was suffering from a health ailment and had been mentally disturbed for some time. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).