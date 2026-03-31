Ludhiana: Cop held accepting ₹4,000 bribe for passport verification

A police constable posted at the Saanjh Kendra in Mullanpur Dakha was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 for passport verification. Inspector Kuljinder Singh, Station House Officer of Dakha police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the constable (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Manjinder Singh, was apprehended during a raid conducted following a complaint by a local resident. The operation was led by AAP Dakha in-charge Dr KNS Kang, and the entire incident was recorded on video. Police officials were subsequently informed, and a formal complaint was lodged.

Inspector Kuljinder Singh, Station House Officer of Dakha police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the constable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the basis of a complaint filed by Jagtar Singh Sekhon of Dakha village.

According to the complaint, the constable had allegedly demanded ₹4,000 to process the passport verification of the complainant’s wife, Kuldeep Kaur Sekhon.

Acting on the complaint, the team reached the Saanjh Kendra and caught the accused while accepting the bribe. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Kang said that such acts of corruption undermine public trust and damage the image of the government. He added that the state government remains committed to taking strict action against officials found involved in corrupt practices.