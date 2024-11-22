Ludhiana cop loses 4.6L after opening dubious link sent by swindlers

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate fell victim to cybercriminals, losing 4.63 lakh from his two bank accounts. The fraud was executed after the criminals sent a link to his mobile phone, granting them access to his device and subsequently his bank accounts. A Ludhiana-based ASI lost ₹ 4.6Lin a cyberfraud. (File)

The victim, ASI Jasbeer Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, has been deputed as reader for additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Jagbinder Singh Sandhu. He had funds in his bank accounts from a property loan and savings.

According to the ASI, he on November 8 received multiple alerts indicating unauthorised money transfers from his accounts. After failing to contact the customer care despite repeated attempts, he visited the nearest bank branch, where he discovered unauthorised transactions – including ₹32,000 from his savings account, ₹1.31 lakh, ₹1.99 lakh, and ₹99,000 (three separate transactions) from his overdraft limit account. In total, ₹4.63 lakh was transferred from his accounts.

The ASI promptly filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station and a case was registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The police are currently tracing the bank accounts where the stolen money was transferred.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the cyber crime police station, said cybercriminals had sent a link to the victim’s phone, adding, “Clicking on the link enabled the fraudsters to gain access to his mobile device. With this access, they orchestrated the transfer of funds from his accounts.”