Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana cop loses 4.6L after opening dubious link sent by swindlers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 22, 2024 10:09 PM IST

The fraud was executed after the criminals sent a link to his mobile phone, granting them access to his device and subsequently his bank accounts

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate fell victim to cybercriminals, losing 4.63 lakh from his two bank accounts. The fraud was executed after the criminals sent a link to his mobile phone, granting them access to his device and subsequently his bank accounts.

A Ludhiana-based ASI lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.6Lin a cyberfraud. (File)
A Ludhiana-based ASI lost 4.6Lin a cyberfraud. (File)

The victim, ASI Jasbeer Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, has been deputed as reader for additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Jagbinder Singh Sandhu. He had funds in his bank accounts from a property loan and savings.

According to the ASI, he on November 8 received multiple alerts indicating unauthorised money transfers from his accounts. After failing to contact the customer care despite repeated attempts, he visited the nearest bank branch, where he discovered unauthorised transactions – including 32,000 from his savings account, 1.31 lakh, 1.99 lakh, and 99,000 (three separate transactions) from his overdraft limit account. In total, 4.63 lakh was transferred from his accounts.

The ASI promptly filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station and a case was registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The police are currently tracing the bank accounts where the stolen money was transferred.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the cyber crime police station, said cybercriminals had sent a link to the victim’s phone, adding, “Clicking on the link enabled the fraudsters to gain access to his mobile device. With this access, they orchestrated the transfer of funds from his accounts.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On