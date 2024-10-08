Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Cops arrest 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting teen boy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 09, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The complainant alleged that the accused took the boy behind his food cart near Partap Chowk, Ludhiana, and sexually assaulted him; the boy narrated the ordeal to his mother, who filed a complaint

The Division Number 6 police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy near Partap Chowk, officials said.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar alias Manjeet Singh of Partap Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
A first-information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the minor’s mother, who works as a domestic help and runs a food stall. The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar alias Manjeet Singh of Partap Nagar. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complainant informed police that she runs a food stall near Partap Chowk. The accused, Manjeet, runs a makeshift food stall near the spot.

She said that around 11.30 pm on Monday, the accused called her son while the latter was playing. The complainant alleged that the accused took the boy behind his cart and sexually assaulted him. The boy narrated the ordeal to his mother, who filed a complaint.

The ASI added that a case was registered under section 115 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Follow Us On