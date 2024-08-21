Ludhiana cops begin crackdown on under-age driving, 21 challaned on Day 1

The police initiated a drive against under-age driving on Wednesday and issued at least 21 challans on the first day, officials said. The police initiated a drive against under-age driving on Wednesday and issued at least 21 challans on the first day, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the police confiscated the vehicles of two violators.

The police set up checkpoints at six points across the city, Model Town, Haibowal, Hambran Road, Dugri, Clock Tower and Kidwayi Nagar.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP traffic) Charanjiv Lamba, police will take action against parents of the minors found driving vehicles in the next phase.

In the first phase, the police are educating the people and creating awareness, he said.

The special drive, originally planned to begin on August 1, was delayed till August 20 to raise awareness. He pointed out that the parents of minors driving vehicles can be jailed for a maximum of three years and fined ₹25,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The ACP added that according to the norms, those aged above 16 can drive a vehicle up to 50 CC power after getting a learners’ licence. He added that the same rule applies to electric vehicles.