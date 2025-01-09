Ludhiana: Councillors’ oath ceremony likely on Jan 14

The city may soon get its mayor as Municipal Corporation (MC) officials have been directed to make arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected councillors, likely to be held on January 14. Officials said it was very likely that mayor would be chosen on the same day in the presence of the divisional commissioner. Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony and mayor’s election. (HT File)

With no party securing the majority mark of 48, political maneuvering has intensified. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 42 seats, and the Congress having 29 councillors are both claiming they will secure the mayor’s post. However, uncertainty looms as cross-party talks and negotiations are ongoing.

AAP MLA (Central) Ashok Parashar Pappi said, “We are confident that AAP will have its mayor. Talks are progressing positively and we will finalise our candidate during the voting on Tuesday.”

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar said, “We are going to reveal our strategy on that day. We are confident that we are going to have our mayor as we have conducted meetings with our leaders and councilors.”

Sources indicate a last-minute rush among contenders for the mayor’s position. Prominent candidates are lobbying senior party leaders for support. With the state government announcing that the Ludhiana mayor seat will be reserved for women candidates, the male contenders are now vying for the positions of senior deputy and deputy mayors.

An MC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony and mayor’s election is likely on January 14. Though written orders are pending, we are aligning our plans accordingly, similar to Jalandhar where the mayor’s election is set for January 11.”

This will mark a historic moment as Ludhiana is set to have its first female mayor, who will lead the city’s seventh MC house. The election results from December 21, 2024, left no party with a clear majority. AAP secured 42 seats while the Congress and the BJP are reportedly exploring options to field their candidates for the mayor’s post.

Insiders reveal that Congress and BJP leaders have previously discussed forming an alliance at the MC level, though it was rejected by their respective high commands. Now, there is speculation that councillors from both parties might support a common candidate, possibly an independent councillor, to challenge AAP.