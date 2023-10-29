Ludhiana: Court issues non-bailable warrants against inspector, ASI

A local court here issued non-bailable warrants against an inspector and an assistant sub inspector for not appearing in court to record their statement as witnesses in a case of alleged blockade of a highway. Court issues non-bailable warrants against inspector, ASI in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The court of Karan Aggarwal issued the non-bailable warrants against incharge of proclaimed offender (PO) staff inspector Kamaljit Singh and a police post incharge ASI Jasveer Singh.

The court also ordered to attach one third salary of both the police personnel till further orders. Next hearing of the case is on November 16.

The court issued the orders against the two police officials after bailable warrants against, them returned unexecuted.

In the orders, the court said that bailable warrants issued against witnesses inspector Kamaljit and ASI Jasveer were received back. Earlier also, the warrants were received unexecuted. In these circumstances, this court is of the considered view that the witnesses are intentionally evading the process of law and a more coercive method is required to procure the presence of these witnesses.

Accordingly, there witnesses be served through non-bailable warrants for November 16 and one third salary of these witnesses is also ordered to be attached till further orders, the court said.

Interestingly, being in charge of the PO staff, inspector Kamaljit has a duty to arrest the proclaimed offenders wanted by the police or the court and he himself is evading the warrants of the court.

A case of blocking national highway was lodged against Rishabh Kanojia, who is a vice propagator of Shri Hindu Takht and also a hosiery owner and Dr Taran Sharma on June 16, 2022 after they staged a protest outside office of commissioner of police against police inaction. Inspector Kamaljit, who was the SHO at Police station Division number 8 and ASI Jasveer Singh, who was the incharge at police post Kochar Market, were the witnesses in the case. As the matter was in the court, the court was summoning both officials to record their statements.

On the other hand, Kanojia, one of the accused in the case, stated that he had obtained information from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which suggested that there was no road was blocked from June 15 to June 17, 2022. He has already filed an application in the court for quashing the FIR against him.

