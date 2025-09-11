Ludhiana CP bars SHOs from handling land, money, matrimonial disputes cases

Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma has barred the station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations within the Ludhiana commissionerate from directly dealing with cases related to land, monetary, and matrimonial disputes. Commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma the SHOs are already handling a lot of other matters, and probes in these cases are lengthy.

The verbal orders further state that such matters will now be dealt with by officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and above.

The CP’s orders came during a meeting of the SHOs and other officers held on Monday.

According to the CP, the orders were issued so that these cases, which generally require a lengthy probe, could be timely addressed.

However, people privy to the development said that it has been done to deter corrupt practices and favouritism at the SHO level.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said recently a number of complaints reached the CP and other higher officials wherein it was alleged that the lower ranks were either favouring one party, generally their acquaintance, in the disputes, and were taking one-sided action.

An SHO, pleading anonymity, said that CP orders came verbally during the meeting and “he (CP) asked us not to accept the complaints related to economic offences and matrimonial disputes and direct the complainants to senior officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CP has suspended five police personnel, including an inspector, for negligence of duty in the past 19 days.

When asked, CP Sharma said the SHOs are already handling a lot of other matters, and probes in these cases are lengthy. “The investigation officers in the police stations have a number of other duties, including court appearances, law and order duties. In such a condition, the investigation gets delayed,” Sharma said.

He added that there are 25 gazetted officers of the level of ACP and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in the commissionerate who don’t have field duties.

“We have 25 gazetted officers from ACP to DCP, who are attached to the staff. The staff don’t have to go to the court hearings or attend law and order duties. The staff can assist the officers in completing the probe in time,” the CP said, adding, “It will also minimise the harassment of the people and help them in getting justice in time.”