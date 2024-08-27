Ludhiana: CPCB, PPCB apprise industrialists of new waste e-tracking system

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) held a consultative meeting on the new hazardous waste e-tracking system with the industry representatives in Ludhiana on Tuesday. PPCB chief environmental engineer Dr Kurnesh Garg presided over the meeting and addressed the various rules and regulations for hazardous waste management (HT File Photo)

CPCB has created a national hazardous waste tracking system (NHWTS), an e-portal to monitor the generation, transportation, storage, recycling, utilisation and disposal of hazardous waste. Around 400 representatives from the industrial units across the state took part in the event, besides several industrial units which also took part online. The meeting was aimed at making industrialists aware of this new e-tracking system.

PPCB chief environmental engineer Dr Kurnesh Garg presided over the meeting and addressed the various rules and regulations for hazardous waste management. He also informed the participants about the urgent need for this tracking system and appealed to register on the e-portal at the earliest.

Assistant director, Scientist E, CPCB, Dr Deepti Kapil explained in detail the different processes of registration on the system. A live demo for registration on this portal was shown to the participants. She informed that the entire record of various stages from generation (type and quantity) of hazardous waste to its disposal will be available in this system and will be accessible to the industries and regulatory agencies.

She also informed that registration on this portal is compulsory for all hazardous waste generating units and requested all the concerned units to register on this e-portal at the earliest.