Ludhiana: Cyclists rue lack of funds, govt support

Cyclists in the district rue poor equipment and inadequate diet facilities by the state government, with their numbers declining in recent years. The district has only one government training centre at PAU, with two coaches at present, making it difficult for aspiring athletes. Most cyclists come from modest backgrounds and cannot afford high-quality bicycles, further hampering their progress. Cyclists in action during a practice session at PAU velodrome in Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

Accommodation is also a major issue, as the district lacks hostels for athletes in residential wings. Many cyclists have to stay as paying guests and work part-time to cover their expenses. “Indian athletes use world-class equipment, but what we get here is nowhere close,” said Karanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old cyclist training at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the past five years. “Some trainees even borrow bikes from their peers, but that disrupts training. Our daily diet is worth ₹125, which is not enough, especially since we cover 100 km a day during road cycling practice,” he added.

Karanpreet, a silver medalist at the 2020 Khelo India Games and winner of two bronze medals at the 2021 National Cycling Championship, is now considering quitting due to the lack of facilities and government support.

Another cyclist pointed out that a world-class cycle costs between ₹7 to10 lakh, along with maintenance expenses. “Most of us come from lower-middle-class backgrounds and have to work as salespeople or vendors to meet the costs of extra diet and travel for competitions,” he said.

Athletes also expressed disappointment over the lack of financial rewards in Punjab compared to other states. “In Punjab, winning a state medal gets you only ₹7,000, while in Haryana, it is six times higher. Rajasthan even offers government jobs to top achievers in national games, with recruits joining within four months. Here, no one has been recruited under the sports quota since 2016,” said another trainee.

Satwinder Singh Vicky, a coach at PAU, said that around 60 cyclists are currently being trained at the centre. “There is very little support from the cycling industry. They could help under CSR initiatives, which would boost the sport. Schools also need to play a bigger role, but many do not conduct cycling events or hire coaches. Students and parents are often unaware of the sport’s benefits,” he said.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh highlighted the lack of funds as the main reason for low-quality equipment. “The diet for trainees in residential wings is set at ₹225, but we do not have hostel facilities right now. We have requested more funding, and a lady coach will soon join the district. We have also increased the diet for day scholars from ₹100 to ₹125, but there are budget constraints,” he said.