Ludhiana: Dairy trader dies, two hurt as car turns over

A 60-year-old dairy owner died in a road accident late Saturday night near Middha Chowk while he, along with his family, was on his way to distribute food among needy. According to eyewitnesses, in an attempt to avoid collision with a car, the victim lost control over his vehicle which overturned and crashed into an electric pole. Upon receiving the information, inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer of the Division Number 5 police station, Ludhiana, and ASI Dharampal Chaudhary, in charge of Kochar Market police post, reached the spot and initiated investigation. (HT Photo)

Satpal Chhabra of Jawahar Nagar was accompanied by his wife and daughter-in-law, who sustained minor injuries in the crash. Onlookers immediately rushed to help the family, managing to turn the car over and rescue the occupants. They were taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Satpal succumbed to his injuries before reaching the health facility. The driver of the other car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

According to ASI Dharampal Chaudhary, the family had attended a death anniversary for Satpal’s brother-in-law earlier that evening and had took food to distribute among needy people. The accident occurred at around 11:30 pm as they were returning home from Kochar Market Chowk towards Middha Chowk. A speeding car came out of nowhere at the Jawahar Nagar crossing, causing Chhabra, who was also driving at a high speed reportedly, to lose control of the vehicle.

The ASI added that the car of the accused has been taken into custody. The police found that it was registered in the name of a private company in Feroze Gandhi market. A case has been registered, the police said.