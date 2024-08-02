Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has directed officials to conduct camps and public announcements in villages and urban areas to enroll as many voters as possible for the upcoming Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections. Ludhiana DC asks officials to hold camps for enrolling voters for SGPC polls (HT File)

In a meeting with officials at her office and via video conference with SDMs, Tehsildars and other officials, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that the Gurdwara Election Commission (GEC) has extended the voter enrollment deadline to September 16. She emphasised the need for BLOs, sector officers to conduct an intensive awareness drive to encourage people to register as voters for the SGPC elections. Additionally, she instructed SDMs and other senior officers to supervise the voter registration exercise and organize camps to facilitate eligible voters. Furthermore, she urged officials to conduct a voter sensitisation drive in colleges and universities to enroll eligible voters.

The registration process will continue until September 16, followed by the preparation and printing of voter lists from September 17 to October 8. The preliminary e-roll will be published on October 9, with the last date for receipt of claims and objections being October 29. The final publication of the voters’ list is scheduled for November 26.

The meeting was attended by ADC (G) Major Amit Sareen and others via video conference.