 Ludhiana DC asks revenue officers to expedite recoveries from defaulters
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Ludhiana DC asks revenue officers to expedite recoveries from defaulters

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 22, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The commissioner added that wilful defaulters must not be spared and strict action must be taken against them; she also added that every effort must be made to recover the pending arrears from these defaulters at the earliest

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney directed revenue officers of the district to expedite recoveries from defaulters and ensure achievement of the fixed targets.

DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with revenue department officials at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting with revenue department officials at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting to review the revenue matters at the Bachat Bhawan, Sawhney said that the officials must accord top priority for enhancing the revenue of the state government.

She also asked sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to personally monitor recovery cases pertaining to recoveries to accelerate the recovery process. She added that the process must be completed at the earliest.

The commissioner added that wilful defaulters must not be spared and strict action must be taken against them. She also added that every effort must be made to recover the pending arrears from these defaulters at the earliest.

The commissioner also reviewed the status of mutation pendency and other issues concerning the department. She directed all revenue officers to ensure that there is no pendency of work in their offices.

Officials present during the meeting included additional deputy commissioners Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Rupinder Pal Singh and Charandeep Singh; SDMs Vikas Hira, Deepak Bhatia, Rajneesh Sharma and Charanjit Singh; district revenue officer Gurjinder Singh among others.

Chandigarh
