Ludhiana DC inspects wheat procurement, urges farmers to vote in LS polls

The district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inspected the wheat procurement at Khanna’s grain market on Tuesday. DC Sakshi Sawhney inspecting wheat procurement in Khanna grain market on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sawhney appealed to the arhtiyas and farmers to spread voter awareness among labourers and villagers to ensure their maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The DEO asked arhtiyas to encourage the labour and farmers, visiting the market to sell off their produce, to enrol themselves as voters and exercise their ‘Right to Vote.’ She said being a financial capital of Punjab and industrial hub, Ludhiana must shed the tag of lower voter turnout this time and cross 70% vote percentage.

Sawhney also informed that anyone who has attained 18 years of age could still apply for registration till May 4, 2024 if they haven’t already registered to vote.

Sawhney said around 8.11 lakh metric tonnes wheat was expected to arrive in the grain markets of Ludhiana. Sub divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies have been asked to supervise the procurement operations. The arrangements of drinking water, cleanliness, sheds, toilets, flood lights were made in the grain markets to facilitate the farmers, she added.

DEO urges youth to vote in large numbers on June 1

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday urged the youth to actively participate in the on-going Lok Sabha election process and cast their votes on June 1.

During an awareness programme organised at Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women under SVEEP campaign, DEO emphasised India has a large population of youth and they must shoulder the responsibility of strengthening the country by participating in the voting process. She urged them to not only cast their votes, but also motivate others to do the same, in order to strengthen the democratic process in the country. She also detailed the importance of each vote.

Sawhney said the youth could still apply for vote registration. The Election Commission of India had launched the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) and voter helpline application to facilitate the registration process for new voters. The website for registration of new voters is www.nvsp.in. The aim is to ensure maximum participation of youth during the general elections and achieve a target of more than 70% voter turnout, she added.

GLADA additional chief administrator Ojsavi Alankar and assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal also spoke about the right to vote and encouraged the youth to participate in massive numbers during the elections.

Campus ambassadors undergo voter awareness training

The training session was held by Ludhiana West SVEEP nodal officer Meenu Adya. The campus ambassadors from different colleges, including Government College for Girls, Malwa Central College of Education For Women, Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) participated in the event.

These awareness programmes have been organised in the district under the directions of district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney.