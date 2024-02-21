Ludhiana DC issues show-cause notice to officials found absent from duty

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney inspected various offices at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Ludhiana on Wednesday and issued show-cause notices to the officials found absent. Ludhiana DC expressed her dissatisfaction over the absence of employees from the help desk established in the office of the transport department. (HT Photo)

Sawhney directed the officials and employees to ensure the timely delivery of services to those approaching them. The offices that were checked included the sub-divisional magistrate office, the miscellaneous accounts (MA) office, a section of the transport department and the record room.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of employees from the help desk established in the office of the transport department.

Sawhney directed all employees to remain present in their offices during working hours so that people do not suffer. She said people should not face any inconvenience when approaching their offices. Besides reigning in lax officials, she also motivated others to facilitate people in getting their day-to-day work done easily. She also stressed the importance of proper management in the functioning of these offices.

Taking note of the poor lighting and seating arrangement in the DAC corridor, she asked concerned officials to make the necessary changes at the earliest. Sawhney also suggested exploring the possibility of setting up more windows to ease the delivery of services.