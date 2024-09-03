Ludhiana DC redresses grievances during ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp in Jodhan

The district administration organised a camp under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Jodhan village today. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated the camp and listened to people’s grievances. Immediate issues were resolved on the spot. She was also accompanied by senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Dr KNS Kang, sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Bhatia, besides others. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and other officials interacting with villagers during a ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp in Ludhiana. (Photo Hindustan Times)

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that welfare scheme benefits reach people at the grassroots level, stating that public welfare is a top priority for the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Sawhney also highlighted the state government’s efforts to conduct special camps to ensure that government services and schemes reach the masses. She stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed the full utilisation of all government welfare schemes at such camps. She added that more such camps will be held across the district as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme.

During the camp, the deputy commissioner also visited the desks set up by various departments and directed them to ensure services were being provided to the people who reached them.