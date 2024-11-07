Ludhiana DC takes stock of work at Halwara international airport

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday assessed the on-going civil works at the upcoming international airport in Halwara. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal during a visit to the Halwara international airport site in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

Accompanied by the Halwara Air Force Station’s chief administrative officer Group Captain SK Sinha, along with ADC Jagraon Kulpreet Singh, SDM Raikot Simardeep Singh, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and other officials from the PWD, as well as representatives from contractual companies, Jorwal inspected the progress of the security system installation besides other key works. He urged PWD officials to expedite the completion of the work and emphasised the need for effective coordination with all relevant officials, instructing them to address any missing issues promptly.

Jorwal noted that several works, including the construction of internal roads, taxiways, public health services, campus lighting, terminal buildings, substations, sewage treatment plants (STP), landscaping, toilet facilities and parking areas have already been completed.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner asked the officials to devise a detailed plan to remove all debris around the airport area within a few days, as such locations could attract birds. He also discussed operational protocols and checklists concerning the transition of operations from Sahnewal to Halwara once the airport is operational.

Jorwal expressed hope that the airport will serve as an economic catalyst, driving growth in industry, exports, employment, real estate and more.