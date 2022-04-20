Ludhiana | Deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ends
In a major respite for residents of Khanna, the deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ended after the municipal council assured the protesters that the dump site will be shifted soon.
The residents of Rasoolra village, along with those from Baho Majra, Ikolaha, Bhattian and others, had started an indefinite strike, demanding shifting of the dump site after a major fire broke out here on April 14. Stating that the frequent fire incidents were endangering the health of residents, they had sought immediate shifting of the dump.
Amid the impasse, garbage lifting from Khanna town was affected. Garbage had been accumulating on road for the past four days, with residents complaining of foul smell and unhealthy conditions.
As the issue escalated, Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjit Kaur and municipal council officials conducted a meeting with the protesting villagers on Tuesday and assured that the council will identify some other place for establishing a landfill.
Rasoolra village sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said the site is reserved for establishing a sewer treatment plant (STP), but authorities started dumping waste here. “The SDM has assured that the process to shift the dump will commence in two months.We have allowed the authorities to dump the waste for now.”
Despite repeated attempts, SDM Manjit Kaur was not available for comments.
Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of ₹83,979
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Haryana's Fatehabad for duping a city resident of ₹83,979 in February this year. The victim, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, who lives in Sector 23, had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card.
Ludhiana | Son, nephew arrested for elderly man’s murder in Manupur village
Two days after a 65-year-old man was murdered in Manupur village, police arrested the victim, Avtar Singh's son on Monday. The victim's nephew, who is the main accused, also surrendered before the police. His nephew, Amrik Singh had allegedly run a tractor over him in a fit of rage, while his son, Jaspreet Singh, had tried to wipe off the evidence by cremating the body without informing the police.
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
