Ludhiana | Deaf School students pass with flying colours in PSEB Class 10, 12 exams
All students from the School for the Deaf Children, Hambran Road, passed in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 and 12 board exams.
While Navjot Kaur of Class 12 (humanities) topped with 69.2%, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Aryan, and Vishal scored 68.2 %, 67.8%, 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively.
Navdeep Kaur secured the first position among Class 10 students with a score of 83%.
Affiliated with the PSEB, the school, with 150 students and 15 teachers at present, was established in 1971 and is run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.
Besides formal education, the school also has provision of vocational training for better employment opportunities for the children.
The principal congratulated the students and wished them success in life. The members of school management said these students proved that physical disability cannot be a barrier in the path of success.
Many philanthropists help the school and finance the education of some children occasionally.
