Ludhiana | Delegation from Russian varsity, PAU mull collaboration

Looking to explore the mutual areas for collaboration and gather knowledge about research findings in the area of entomology, a five-member delegation from Pryanishnikov Institute of Agrochemistry (PIA), Russia, visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The delegation, led by PIA director Sergei Shkurkin, included members varsity deputy director Aleksei Bereznov, head of the research laboratory Maria Mukhina, senior research officer Irina Bykovskaia and Anna Shkurkina. They interacted with PAU, vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, former V-C Manjit Singh Kang and honorary visiting professor and experts from the department of entomology.

Welcoming the delegation, PK Chhuneja from the department of entomology, said, “We are looking forward to an active collaboration with the Russian scientists in the field of apiculture with focus on risk assessment for honeybees owing to the use of agro-chemicals.”

Gosal, meanwhile, told the visiting team that PAU was a leader in Green Revolution, conservation agriculture, apiculture and farm mechanisation, adding that strenuous efforts have been made by PAU to bring a reduction in pesticide consumption in Punjab, which has seen a dip from 5,743 in 2015-16 to 4,995 in 2019-20.

“The fertiliser consumption continues to remain stable i.e. from 247 kg/ha in 2015-16 to 242 kg/ha in 2019-20,” he added.

He said the state was producing 17,000 metric tonne of honey, adding that the varsity has spared no effort in sustaining the livelihood of the small and marginal farmers as well as rural women and youths.

Kang, meanwhile, shed light on the varsity’s accomplishments in research, teaching and extension, adding, “PAU has an exemplary linkage with farmers who remain in constant touch with scientists for technical guidance.”

Lauding the achievements of PAU, Sergei Shkurkin evinced interest in collaborating in the field of apiculture.