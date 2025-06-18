Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Ludhiana: Disciplinary action against govt official for violating EC guidelines

ByPTI, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2025 08:14 AM IST

An executive officer, Bholath Notified Area Committee (NAC), actively participated in an election campaign in support of AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, as per the report submitted by Ludhiana district election officer

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the AAP-ruled Punjab government to take a disciplinary action against an executive officer (EO) for violating the model code of conduct and service conduct rules ahead of the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The Commission directed the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the said official under the extant rules, official release said. (HT Photo)
Randeep Waraich, executive officer, Bholath Notified Area Committee (NAC), actively participated in an election campaign in support of AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, as per the report submitted by Ludhiana district election officer and findings of the social media monitoring team.

The participation is a direct violation of Rule 5 of the Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1966, as applicable to the Punjab government employees, said an official release.

The Commission directed the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the said official under the extant rules, it said.

The EC further asked the government to report back on the action taken at the earliest, it said.

