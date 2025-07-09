Ludhiana dist to plant 7 lakh saplings honouring Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain announced an initiative to plant 7 lakh saplings across Ludhiana during the monsoon season in a tribute to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, aligning the drive with the Guru Ji’s legacy of sacrifice and service to humanity, while aiming to enhance the district’s green cover and combat pollution. To maximise the ecological benefits of the drive, the administration will prioritise planting native and climate-resilient species. (HT Photo)

To ensure accessibility, saplings will be distributed free to all government departments; the public will be able to purchase a sapling at a reduced cost of ₹2 only each, down from ₹20-25.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains and other officials, DC Jain directed all relevant departments to expedite the plantation drive and achieve the target within the week. To ensure accountability, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will conduct surprise inspections of the plantation sites starting next week to verify the progress and quality of the initiative.

Jain emphasised the importance of not only planting saplings but also ensuring their proper upkeep and maintenance. He added that planting saplings is just the first step and we all must ensure these saplings grow into healthy, mature trees that contribute to a sustainable environment. He instructed officials to develop a robust monitoring mechanism to track the growth and survival of the saplings over time.

Jain also highlighted that a clean and green environment is no longer a choice but a necessity. Trees play a critical role in improving air quality, reducing heat, and fostering biodiversity,” he added. He also called upon residents, social organisations, religious groups, educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to actively participate. He also urged every citizen, community group, and institution to join hands in making this drive a grand success.

To maximise the ecological benefits of the drive, the administration will prioritise planting native and climate-resilient species. These include neem, peepal, shisham, banyan and other fruits and shade-giving trees known for their qualities.

DC also expressed hope that the plantation drive will have far-reaching benefits, including improved air quality, enhanced urban aesthetics, and a stronger ecosystem to combat pollution.