Ludhiana: Distributor booked for issuing SIM cards on fake ID proofs

The police have booked a distributor for allegedly issuing SIM cards on fake identification proofs.

The issue came to the notice after a mobile service providing company noticed multiple connections issued against a single identification proof. After the company brought it to the notice of police, the Doraha police lodged an FIR against a distributor.

The FIR has been lodged against the owner of distributor company Sood Telecom, Boparai Road and some unidentified people following the complaint of nodal officer of Vodafone Idea Ltd. The name of the owner is not mentioned in the FIR.

The complainant stated that during checking the record, they found that multiple connections were issued against one person. When they scanned the record carefully, they found that while issuing the SIM cards, photo of one man was used, but the address proofs were different and that too were fake.

The complainant suspected that the owner and employee of Sood Telecom were involved in the scam.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they lodged an FIR under sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

He added that issuing SIM cards using fake identification proof could be a threat to the law and order situation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier on December 21, the Ludhiana police had arrested a man linked to a gang involved in the online fraud being operated from foreign land. The accused had procured at least 198 SIM cards using fake identities, but was caught in the attempt to send the same to the gang through courier.