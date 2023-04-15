World Art Day: Ludhiana admn receives 3,500 entries for ‘Hunar’ contest

To mark World Art Day, Ludhiana district administration organised an art competition titled “Hunar” on Saturday. Students from hundreds of schools across the district participated enthusiastically. Organisers received as many as 3,500 entries of children showcasing their artistic talent. Ludhiana district administration officials displaying the artwork received by students. (HT Photo)

Checking the artwork of the students in Bachat Bhawan, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik while expressing her surprise at the exceptional talent of the children, congratulated the parents, school heads.

“Due to their good guidance, more than 3,500 entries of children showing remarkable artistic talent have been received. It was a difficult for the jury to select the winning students from all these beautiful artworks but after the initial round of elimination, 500 entries have been shortlisted of which 50 will be awarded and displayed in the district administrative complex,” she said.

DC thanked assistant commissioner (under training) Aparna MB for coining the idea of the programme. Malik said the students had used their imagination, creative skills and submitted drawings, paintings or models related to various subjects, social messages or other issues.

“The quality of the art was so commendable that the district administration has even hinted at the possibility of displaying the remaining artefacts through exhibitions later” stated an administration official.

Malik supervised the competition and said the names of the final shortlisted entries will be announced by Monday.