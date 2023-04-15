Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / World Art Day: Ludhiana admn receives 3,500 entries for ‘Hunar’ contest

World Art Day: Ludhiana admn receives 3,500 entries for ‘Hunar’ contest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik supervised the art contest and said the names of the final shortlisted entries will be announced by Monday

To mark World Art Day, Ludhiana district administration organised an art competition titled “Hunar” on Saturday. Students from hundreds of schools across the district participated enthusiastically. Organisers received as many as 3,500 entries of children showcasing their artistic talent.

Ludhiana district administration officials displaying the artwork received by students. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana district administration officials displaying the artwork received by students. (HT Photo)

Checking the artwork of the students in Bachat Bhawan, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik while expressing her surprise at the exceptional talent of the children, congratulated the parents, school heads.

“Due to their good guidance, more than 3,500 entries of children showing remarkable artistic talent have been received. It was a difficult for the jury to select the winning students from all these beautiful artworks but after the initial round of elimination, 500 entries have been shortlisted of which 50 will be awarded and displayed in the district administrative complex,” she said.

DC thanked assistant commissioner (under training) Aparna MB for coining the idea of the programme. Malik said the students had used their imagination, creative skills and submitted drawings, paintings or models related to various subjects, social messages or other issues.

“The quality of the art was so commendable that the district administration has even hinted at the possibility of displaying the remaining artefacts through exhibitions later” stated an administration official.

Malik supervised the competition and said the names of the final shortlisted entries will be announced by Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parents deputy commissioner students schools artworks imagination assistant commissioner + 5 more
parents deputy commissioner students schools artworks imagination assistant commissioner + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out