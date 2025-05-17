Ludhiana District mobilises against dengue with awareness rally

National Dengue Day was observed in the district today, with an awareness rally, emphasising the importance of community participation in preventing the spread of this vector-borne disease. The rally was flagged off by civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur from the civil surgeon’s office, marking the commencement of a district-wide campaign to educate residents on dengue prevention and control measures. Dengue awareness rally underway in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

This initiative follows the recent recognition of the district’s exemplary efforts in combating dengue. Earlier this year, the health and family welfare minister of Punjab, Dr Balbir Singh, honoured the district for its performance in effectively managing and controlling dengue cases. This accolade underscores the unwavering commitment of the district’s health department and the active involvement of the community in addressing this public health challenge.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Dr Kaur reiterated the district’s proactive stance against dengue. She stated, “Today, as we observe National Dengue Day, it is crucial to remember that the fight against dengue is a shared responsibility. I commend the tireless efforts of our health officials and the enthusiastic participation of the people of Ludhiana, which led to the recent recognition by the health minister. However, we must not become complacent. This awareness rally is a step toward further strengthening our community’s understanding of dengue and the simple yet effective measures we can all take to protect ourselves and our families.”

Dr Kaur further emphasised the importance of continuous vigilance and community action. She urged everyone to recognise that dengue is preventable and collective efforts can significantly reduce its impact. She also highlighted the national theme for dengue prevention: “Check, Clean, Cover – Steps to Defeat Dengue.” This message encourages all individuals to regularly check their surroundings for stagnant water, clean potential mosquito breeding sites, and cover water containers to prevent mosquito access.

“Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar” campaign objective

As part of this ongoing campaign, the district health department encouraged every household and institution to dedicate at least ten minutes every Friday to inspect and remove any potential mosquito breeding sources. This simple and consistent weekly activity aims to break the mosquito breeding cycle and create a sustainable public health defense against dengue.