Ludhiana: DNA tests confirm parentage of four rescued kids

DNA tests have confirmed the parentage of four children who were among 18 minors rescued under the district administration’s anti-child begging and trafficking drive in July. Officials said the results pave the way for reuniting some of the minors with their families while continuing investigations in other cases. Officials during a checking drive to identify children forced into begging in the city on Monday. (HT photo)

Under “Project Jeevan Jyot 2.0”, the administration had on July 20 claimed to have rescued 18 children during raids across the city. While adults accompanying 12 of the children produced documents to establish parentage, six minors were suspected to be victims of trafficking. All six, along with the adults accompanying them, were subjected to DNA testing at the civil hospital on July 23.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Rashmi Sahni said the DNA reports for four children were received on Friday. “On Monday, the accompanying adults approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and were shown the reports, which confirmed their parentage,” she said. Reports for the remaining children will be disclosed only when the accompanying adults present themselves before the CWC, Sahni added.

Officials said at least six children whose parents had already submitted valid documents have been handed over to their families after verification. At the time of the rescue, Sahni had noted that most adults were from other states and needed time to procure papers. The CWC, she said, is thoroughly scrutinising each case before deciding on restoration.

According to the draft guidelines of Project Jeevan Jyot 2.0, once parentage is confirmed, the child is restored to the family, and parents are warned against allowing them to beg. Families are also counselled to enrol children in schools and made aware of the hazards of street life. Parents who continue to put their children to begging can be declared “unfit guardians”, and such children may be moved to a children’s home and declared legally free for adoption.

If DNA tests do not match, the CWC will initiate legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act or other relevant laws. In such cases, the children’s details will also be uploaded on the ‘Track the Child’ portal to help trace their biological parents for rehabilitation.

Campaign against begging

Under Jeevanjot Project-2.0 Bachpan Bachao, a campaign was launched by the district task force team to prevent child begging by visiting Giaspura, Dhandari railway station, here on Monday. A checking drive was conducted to identify child beggars. In the past few days, various places such as Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala, Chandigarh Road, Jagraon, Raikot and Khanna were checked, officials said. People were made aware about the menace.

District child protection officer Rashmi said such surprise checks would also be conducted in future. She appealed to the general public to cooperate in stopping child begging by not giving alms to children.