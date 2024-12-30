Ludhiana: Doctor duped of 22k by cyber fraudsters

A doctor fell prey to cyber fraudsters, losing ₹22,699. The cyber crime police station, Ludhiana rural, have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. Complainant Navraj Singh of Salempur village in Jagraon said he runs his clinic. (HT File)

Complainant Navraj Singh of Salempur village in Jagraon said he runs his clinic. On December 16, he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller stated that paint work of a school in Sidhwan Bet is on for which wall putty was needed. The caller also assured him that they would make the payment soon after receiving the delivery.

Navraj said his neighbour Davinder Nath owns a sanitary shop. He assumed that the neighbour had given his number to the caller as he might not have a UPI app. When he agreed to help, the caller sent him a QR code and asked him to scan it with his UPI app stating that as they have an army account, and they wanted to verify his account before making a payment.

The complainant added that the caller asked him to make a transaction of a small amount to their account and they would return his money with the payment against the wall putty.

Further, the complainant added that the caller made him transfer ₹22,600 to his account and later he stopped taking his calls. After discovering that he had been duped, he made a complaint to the police.

ASI Shervinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the cyber crime police station registered an FIR under Section 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS against the unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the bank account linked to the UPI account which received the money.