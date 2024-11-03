Ludhiana: Doctors say that 21-year-old woman, found dead in neighbour’s room, had her throat slit

A day after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a neighbour’s locked room in Azad Nagar, the doctors said they found a deep slit on her throat. When the police checked the room, they found the decomposing body in the almirah. (HT File)

They added that a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday. The doctors suspect sexual assault on the woman.

According to police, the body was wrapped in a blanket and hid in an almirah in the room.

The accused, Vishwanath, alias Pandit, then locked the room and fled the city.

The victim’s kin said they made the landlord to open the lock on October 30, the day the woman went missing, but did not peep into the almirah. They found an old bus ticket in the room and locked it again.

On Saturday, when they noticed a foul smell emanating from the room, they alerted the police. When the police checked the room, they found the decomposing body in the almirah.

Model Town station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Avneet Kaur said an FIR was registered under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SHO said they will add more sections to the FIR based on the final findings of the autopsy report.

A hunt is on to arrest the accused, she added.